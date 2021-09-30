Three people sentenced in connection with murder of Cheyenne Farewell in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman says three people have been sentenced in connection with the murder of Cheyenne Farewell in Lockport in October 2020.

The district attorney says Shawn Johnson, the person who shot Farewell, pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and two counts each of Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree, and was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison.

Another person who had a gun but didn't shoot any shots, was sentenced to a minimum of 16 months and a maximum of three years in state prison for Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Jonathan Frey, the person who drove the car that was involved in the shooting entered a guilty plea to Hindering Prosecution and was sentenced to a term of two to four years in state prison.

“This case was a complex and tragic incident ably investigated by the Lockport Police Department. The sentencing of these individuals in this sad chapter of Lockport’s History to an end”, said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. “It is my hope that it will also bring some sense of closure to the victims and their families who will continue to suffer greatly.”