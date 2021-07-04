Three people hurt following shooting outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three people were sent to hospitals following a shooting outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street, early Sunday morning.

According to police, three people were shot following an argument and a fight with multiple people around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Three people, two men and a woman, were taken to Erie County Medical Center and Buffalo General Medical Center in civilian vehicles.

All three people are listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.