BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 25-year-old woman is hurt after she was shot during a house party early Sunday morning on Beverly Road.

According to police, the woman was shot just after midnight.

Police were then able to shut down the house party shortly afterwards.

The woman was then taken to Erie County Medical Center where she's now in stable condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.