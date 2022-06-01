Three children burned, one critically injured after 'fire pot' spills over in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three children were burned, one critically injured, when a "fire pot" spilled over, according to Cheektowaga police.

The incident occurred on May 26 at a home on Jeffrey Drive. Police said three girls, ages 4, 7 and 9, were burned after a small alcohol-fueled fire being used to cook marshmallows spilled over.

According to police, the three girls were attended to by paramedics at the scene and transported to Oishei Children's Hospital. Later Thursday, the 9-year-old girl who was listed in critical condition at the time was airlifted to Kessler Burn and Trauma Center in Rochester.

Police said there is still an investigation into the incident and "there is nothing to suggest the occurrence was anything other than a tragic accident."

A GoFundMe has been created to assist the family which has over $46,000 in donations as of noon Wednesday. According to the GoFundMe, the 9-year-old suffered third and fourth-degree burns to 50% of her body.

You can donate through the GoFundMe or donations can be dropped off at Premier Property Management, 2801 Wehrle Drive, Suite 11, Williamsville, NY between the hours of 9:30 and 5 Monday to Friday.