Three-alarm fire destroys animal food manufacturing plant in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-alarm fire tore through an animal food manufacturing plant on Howard Street in Batavia Saturday morning.

The City of Batavia Fire Department and several local volunteer fire companies spent most of the day trying to get the blaze under control, starting at 8 a.m.

Crews plan to return Sunday morning to continue fire suppression.

Howard Street will remain closed, but Harvester Avenue is back open to regular traffic.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, we're expecting updates from the facility in the coming days.