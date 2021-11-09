Three additional Buffalo area Starbucks locations file to have a union

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starbucks partners at three additional Buffalo area Starbucks locations have filed to have a union, the organizing group Starbucks Workers United (SBWorkersUnited) announced Tuesday.

The three locations that have filed to have a union are: Depew, Sheridan/Bailey and Walden/Anderson. Those locations join Starbucks locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Hamburg for a total of six that are part of an effort to become the first unionized Starbucks store in the U.S.

It was announced on October 28 that union elections would be held via mail ballot between November 10 and December 8 for the Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Hamburg locations:



933 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

4255 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga

5120 Camp Road in Hamburg

According to SBWorkersUnited, Starbucks filed a motion with the National Labor Relations Board requesting that the election be "stayed" meaning the ballots would not be sent out.

SBWorkersUnited, described as "Starbucks partners in the Buffalo area coming together to create a better workplace," also said Tuesday that Starbucks has been waging an anti-union campaign for the past 70 days but the move by the three additional stores shows the effort to unionize is growing despite that.

Starbucks issued the following statement to 7 Eyewitness News on the matter:

Our position has not changed: we believe all of our partners in this Buffalo market deserve the right to vote. Today’s announcement that partners in three additional Buffalo stores are filing to vote underscores our position that partners throughout the market should have a voice in this important decision. We remain focused on creating the best Starbucks Experience for all our partners as well as maintaining open, transparent, and direct conversations. - Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges

Starbucks also provided a link to a letter from Rossann Williams, EVP, President North America to Starbucks partners in October. You can read the letter here.