Three Buffalo area Starbucks stores to hold union elections over next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a National Labor Relations Board ruling, three Buffalo area Starbucks locations will be allowed to hold elections over the next month in an effort to become the first United States locations to unionize.

Union elections will be held via mail ballot between November 10 and December 8 at the following Starbucks locations



933 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

4255 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga

5120 Camp Road in Hamburg

The union elections for the three unionizing stores (Camp Rd, Genesee St & Elmwood) will be held by mail ballot between Nov. 10th and Dec. 8th. The ballots will be counted by the NLRB on Dec 9th. — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) October 28, 2021

"We are going to become the first union Starbucks in the United States. It’s been disappointing to see Starbucks working overtime to try to stop us from organizing, but today’s decision is a big win and soon we’re going to have an even bigger victory when we vote our union in," said Michelle Eisen, a local Starbucks partner and member of the SBWorkersUnited organizing committee.

The ballots will be counted on December 9.