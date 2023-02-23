Watch Now
Thousands Impacted by Power Outages

Power lines coated in ice on Sage Street in Buffalo
Posted at 6:26 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 06:35:29-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thick layers of ice on top of snow is leaving many Western New Yorkers in the dark Thursday morning.

NYSEG says more than 21,000 customers in Erie County don't have power. According to their website, more than 23,000 people are in the dark throughout Western New York.

National Grid's website shows just over 1,000 Erie County customers are without power, and about 1,800 across Western New York.

Both companies say they have crews out investigating outages.

National Grid says they handed out heaters and tarps to make sure substations don't freeze over during the winter weather. You can find that full report here.

