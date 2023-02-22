National Grid substations now equipped with thaw kits after Buffalo's December blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid is working to make sub-stations are working during winter weather. During the December blizzard, machinery froze which caused power outages that went on for days.

The I-Team's Ed Drantch has learned every substation is now equipped with heaters and blue tarps, to make sure substations don't freeze the way they did in December.

Using those tarps and heaters together, was one way crews were able to thaw those substations at the height of the blizzard.

Now, a month-and-a-half later, it's one way they're preparing for the ice storm Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

DRANTCH: So do you anticipate then having to use those kits come Wednesday night into Thursday morning?

DAVID BERTOLA, SPOKESMAN: It's a really good question. I know that we will leave that to the discretion of the supervisors and the crews. It's great that they have them. It'll depend on the combination of ice and wind. We're ready to go and if it was another blizzard, I would say I would be more confident in saying definitely, but it's another arrow in our quiver.

Another big concern is ice accumulating on tree limbs and power lines. Crews are now being called in from outside Western New York--

to be at the ready if there is a power outage.

DRANTCH: How fast, in the event of a power outage, would you and your crews be able to get power restored?

BERTOLA: Right, so, I'll use the last storm as an example. We were out the very first day where we could. We know that we were hampered because of two days straight of blizzard conditions where we just couldn't drive or visibility was next to zero. Without having, you know, a foot or two of accumulating snow, we should be out there, you know, the same day.

"If there are outages, we shouldn't we shouldn't be hampered the way we were last time around," Bertola said. "We're not expecting zero visibility and the inability to gain access to the places we need to go."

National Grid says if you see a downed wire, you should treat it as if it's live and give them a call. They say you should also call 911.