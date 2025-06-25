BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've already crossed off every staple on the Buffalo Wing Trail, there's a new challenge for you to take on. And it's much bigger.

"So we thought we have all these trails, why don't we segment them up? You can map out your favorite choices to go and experience," said Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

This can help you map out that food journey. Just click here, it breaks things up into three routes: City, Southtowns and Northtowns.

And we're talking staples like Anderson's Frozen Custard, Watson's Chocolates, Glen Park Tavern, Bar-Bill Tavern and more.

WATCH: 'This will help everyone': Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail celebrates Buffalo's best eats

'This will help everyone': Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail celebrates Buffalo's best eats

"I think that it's gonna bring a lot more people into town, and I think they're gonna realize that it's not just snow here, we actually have a lot more to offer in Buffalo," said Kaileigh Falkner, Marketing Director for Bar-Bill.

It comes at a time when businesses need a boost, as costs rise.

"The Tom and Jerry trail tripled our sales, so I hope that this trail does the same thing," said Ellie Grenauer, Co-Owner of Glen Park Tavern. "I hope we keep adding restaurants to the Buffalo food trail, Buffalo food doesn't stop here."

Taylor Epps Representatives from local restaurants say they're excited to be included

It's also a way for business owners to collaborate and support each other, City of Good Neighbors style.

"My first job was at Ted's Hot Dogs on Porter Avenue, so I've known these folks my whole life," said Polly Martin, Director of Marketing of Watson's Chocolates. "Everybody sort of grew up in this food business together, so we're all just here to support each other and lift each other up."