'This restaurant is unique': Discover elevated dining at Patina 250 in Downtown Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patina 250 offers a culinary experience offering traditional American dishes with a modern twist. For breakfast, lunch and dinner the restaurant offers a little bit of everything for everyone.

"Our emphasis is to take classics and pay respects to them. Then, just let the food speak for itself," said Executive Chef Evan Wargo.

Patina 250 also uses locally sourced ingredients through their partnership with farms and local vendors in Western New York. They also bring in local chefs for a guest chef series periodically throughout the year.

"It's important for us to collaborate with the local chefs, to show that we're committed to the community," said Wargo.

A fun idea for the family this holiday season—you can reserve a breakfast with Santa Claus for select dates leading us to Christmas. You can find additional information and make reservations on the Patina 250 website.

The restaurant will also be open Christmas day from 3pm to 7pm.

