This master artist's work can be seen all over Western New York

TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — David Jones's hand painted signs can be seen all over Western New York. Some of his clients include The Anchor Bar, ABC Hardware and Louie's Hot Dog Stand.

While he is known far and wide as an excellent sign painter, David says "I'm not just an artist, they call me a master artist because I used to do billboards. Everybody that paints a sign can't do a mural and everyone that can paint a mural can't paint a sign. I got the combination together."

When Niagara Falls needed their huge Quaker Oats Man mural fixed, they tapped David for that. He says the mayor just asked him for another job and he has plans to paint a mural of baseball great Sal Maglie.

He traces his love of art back to his childhood and encouragement from his mother. David says he won thirty thousand dollars in art contests in High School.

David signs his work "New York". Before the weather turns too cold he is touching up his artwork at Louie's Hot Dog Stand in Tonawanda. He's painted at Louie's for decades. Owner Angelo Turco says "Artists like him are very hard to find. He's very passionate about his work and he's very good at it."

