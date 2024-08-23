'This is the place to come': Buffalo sports memorabilia estate sale takes place in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can take home a piece of Buffalo sports history as a sports memorabilia estate sale is happening in Williamsville through Sunday.

Nearly 30,000 items are up for grabs including Buffalo sports memorabilia and antiques from a collection that is decades in the making.

Each piece available for sale has a story and a special meaning because building this collection was a lifelong passion for Katie and Elizabeth's father William Earl, who passed away last summer at the age of 77.

We spoke with Katie and Elizabeth on Wednesday ahead of the sale. You can watch the full report below. Collection of decades of Buffalo sports memorabilia collection going up for sale

We stopped by the sale on Thursday and saw some fans walk away with a Buffalo Sabres helmet, a poster of the Buffalo Bills "Bermuda Triangle" and plaques with the 1964 Bills AFL Championship Team.

Dave Schultz and Greg Roncone bought some of those pieces to add some nostalgia to their homes.

"It reminds me of my childhood," Schultz said. "I was born in '58, they won this in '65 when we were just about getting interested in sports and things. It just reminds us of childhood."

"Plus now we have stuff to put in our mancave," Roncone added.

Other Bills fans also attended the first day of the sale looking to buy something from the glory days.

Paul Zynda bought some trading cards from the 1991 team with Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas.

"I know we lost four in a row so that was a downer when you're that young," Zynda said. "Now I'm hoping that we can continue a run to at least get into the Super Bowl one last time before I leave this earth. Hopefully we win and not be a wide right."

"We're going to do exactly what the owner of this stuff did," Nino Mancuso Jr. said. "We're gonna hold on to it, we're going to collect it, we're going to cherish it like William did. I think we're going to be collecting Josh Allen [memorabilia] like everyone is collecting Jim Kelly [memorabilia] so I truly believe he is the guy."

Community members are now encouraging others to stop by and take a look around.

"You're paying way less than retail," Schultz said.

"I was told by my father happy is the best thing to be, and fun is the best thing to have," Nino Mancuso Sr. said. "We did both of those today."

Estate Sale Details:

Edna Louise Liquidations

12 Hidden Ridge Common

Williamsville , New York 14221

Friday, August 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 24,10 a.m. to 4 p.m.