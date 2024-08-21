'His lifelong passion': Collection of decades of Buffalo sports memorabilia collection going up for sale

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tucked away in Williamsville is an incredible collection of Buffalo sports memorabilia and antiques that is decades in the making and this weekend it's all up for sale.

"Probably 20,000 to 30,000 items," said Elizabeth Earl, who is spearheading the estate sale with her sister Katie Beakman. "I had a spreadsheet and it was 10,000 plus, and I only got through half."

"Upstairs we have a lot of old toys, political memorabilia, some brewery and beer signs," added Katie.

But perhaps the sale's centerpiece is one of the largest collections of Buffalo sports memorabilia you'll ever see.

"Buffalo Bills, all different eras, even the Buffalo Bisons, the hockey team, he has some Buffalo Bison items. He has Sabres. He has Buffalo Braves," said Elizabeth.

Each piece available for sale has a story and a special meaning because building this collection was a lifelong passion for Katie and Elizabeth's father William Earl, who passed away last summer at the age of 77.

Katie Beakman William Earl made collecting a life-long passion. He picked up thousands of items of sports memorabilia and antiques before he passed away last summer at the age of 77. Now is family is making parts of his extensive collection available through an estate sale that starts on Thursday.

"He was honest, funny, he had a great sense of humor," said Katie.

"He was a really great guy and had a lot of passion, knows a lot about history," added Elizabeth.

Katie and Elizabeth say William spent most of his life collecting, a hobby passed on from his grandmother. It has taken his family months to sort through all the treasures with each item bringing a small sense of comfort.

Katie Beakman William Earl and his family.

"He just loved his collections and we just really wanted to make sure we were honoring it the best way we could by taking the time. I think we've touched every single item in this house," said Katie. "This collection that he had was really his lifelong passion."

Each family member has taken pieces of the collection that remind them of William, what remains is now available for purchase starting on Thursday.

Estate Sale Details:

Edna Louise Liquidations

12 Hidden Ridge Common

Williamsville , New York 14221

Thursday, August 22, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, August 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 24,10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 100 people have already put their names on the sign-up sheet on the front door of the house to attend the sale. Katie and Elizabeth say their father would be happy and proud.

"We are really ready to open it up to our community and have them be able to come through, see the things my dad had, and hopefully be able to take a piece of history home with them," said Elizabeth.

"It's hard to let go," said Katie. "But knowing people will love it just as much as he has, or had, makes us feel really great."