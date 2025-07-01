'This is the closest we've come': Push continues to bring an emergency room to old Lakeshore Hospital

IRVING, N.Y. (WKBW) — When an accident happens, from a broken bone to a heart attack, neighbors in northern Chautauqua County say they have nowhere to go. There are plans to fix that.

"At one point, my heart rate was very, very high," said Marcia Ernst, who has atrial fibrillation. "Didn't know if I was gonna even make it. We need something to help you immediately."

Neighbors in the tri-county area (including southern Erie County, northern Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County and the Seneca Nation) used to go to Lakeshore Hospital until it closed in 2020.

"It's really scary to know that we'd have to go either to Buffalo or to Dunkirk to get services. Right now, you just hope for the best, you call an ambulance and see which way you're gonna go," said Lynda Osterstuck.

Taylor Epps Lynda Osterstuck in the parking lot of the old hospital

The building has been empty ever since. But in April, signs of hope emerged when New York Medical Center moved in.

"At least that's encouraging that someone really is taking this over," said Joyce Boedo, 74.

The plan has two parts. Phase 1 is to open up a facility to help with drug dependency and behavioral health issues, according to Louis Pelletter, Town Supervisor.

"And we're thinking they're gonna have to have an emergency room, which is on the table," said Pelletter.

Taylor Epps New York Medical Center sign now up

That's phase two, which is scheduled for 2028.

"Phase 2 of the project...is scheduled to begin after Phase 1 concludes, likely in the third year post-occupancy," said Raymond Manning, CEO of New York Medical Center, in a statement.

Manning says things could happen quicker, if construction and licensing happen ahead of schedule.

"Everybody is pulling on the same rope, in the same direction to get this place open," said State Senator George Borrello, who represents the area. "I understand that people want a guarantee, but at this point, this is the closest we've come."

Phase 1 is slated to open in December 2025.