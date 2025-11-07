'This is possible': Historic election brings first woman of color to Cheektowaga Town Board

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tiffany Lewis, founder and CEO of the Confident Girl Mentoring Program, made history Tuesday night by becoming the first woman of color elected to the Cheektowaga Town Board.

The Memphis-born, East Buffalo-raised community leader was among the top three candidates garnering the most votes for Cheektowaga town board member at large, marking a significant milestone for representation in the town.

"This journey has been one that really tried my faith and also it gave me an opportunity to practice stillness. Also, to open doors that were never designed for a Black woman and also to give an opportunity for those coming behind me," Lewis said.

For 10 years, Lewis has been empowering young women through her Confident Girl Mentoring Program, a course that helps young girls with their self-esteem and mental health. After making a difference in so many young lives, Lewis is now looking to instill change in her community on a larger scale.

"Taught me how to collaborate. It taught me that when you put your heart to work, great things can happen," Lewis said.

The board member-elect acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly in addressing systemic issues within the community.

"Being able to navigate systems in Cheektowaga aren't always easy. Systematically, Cheektowaga has been in a town where there has been a cultural divide. With me running just making sure that systems are not just embedded for us but also for our community," Lewis said.

Lewis said she is ready to hit the ground running and increase community engagement.

"I would love to have citizen advisory councils because it's important that residents have a voice but not just have a voice but have a safe space so that they can exercise their voices," Lewis said.

As a first-time candidate, Lewis decided to run because she wanted to extend her impact beyond the four walls of her nonprofit and serve as a role model for the leaders of tomorrow.

When asked what her mentees think of her historic win, Lewis said her girls are thinking "this is possible."

"Like seeing someone that looks like them, seeing someone that have nurtured their development, seeing someone who has taught them that you can do anything," Lewis said.

The Democrats now have a 5 to 2 majority on the Cheektowaga Town Board, flipping the previous 5 to 2 Republican majority. Lewis officially joins the board in January, along with Democrats Brian Pilarski and Monica Elderkin.