'Believe in yourself:' Dozens of young girls graduating from Confident Girl Mentoring Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozen of young girls in Buffalo graduating from their 36-week empowerment program of the Confident Mentoring Program.

It’s a program run by founder Ms. Tiffany Lewis helping underserved kids with their self-esteem.

“Ms. Tiffany means a lot to me. She’s like my second mom, the person I can go to and I can trust,” says 11-year-old Nyelle Wiliams. “If she wasn’t here this program wouldn’t be the way it is and in Buffalo, it’s hard to find a program like this because everyone is bringing each other down.”

The founder herself tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that this program all began at her kitchen table to have young girls embrace sisterhood and self-awareness.

“About eight years ago just going off about the reflective testimonies I heard from my young people,” she says. “And also my own personal traumas have given me the ability to start and give to the young girls.”

Tiffany says her foundation makes sure that these girls have at least a ten percent improvement in their confidence.

“And what I'm seeing now is that our girls have surpassed that ten percent and some girls have even reached over 23 percent so self-esteem improvement,” says Tiffany.

The Confident Girl Mentoring also focuses on young girls having good hygiene.

“At my school, we don’t have health in sixth and fifth grade only in seventh grade and higher so it’s good that we learn about health stuff,” says 11-year-old Dakyrah McCloud.

This program has several partnerships that run throughout the school year.

“You should come to Confident Girl Mentoring,” says 11-year-old Myla Kelly.

Click here if interested in registering your child for Confident Girl Mentoring Program.

