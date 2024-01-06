'This is insane': Thousands of Bills fan travel to Miami for AFC East matchup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia has taken over South Florida ahead of Sunday's AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to VividSeats.com, it projects that more than half of the fans inside the stadium will be rooting for the Buffalo Bills. It's no wonder that many fans can be seen all along Fort Lauderdale Beach taking in the sun before taking in the heat at the big game.

"We bought these tickets back in June hoping it would be important," said Bob Beckwith. "We cannot believe how important it is and how lucky we got."

You don't need to look very hard for fans. Many of them are at Elbo Room, one of the most iconic spots for Bills fans when they play Miami.

"This is the first time I've ever been down here," said Chris Harrington. "This is insane."

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. If you're staying in the 7-1-6, we have a list of places hosting watch parties or offering food and drink specials for the game.