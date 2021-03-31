This family farm in Eden is in the business of "kick starting" Spring

EDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's a family farm that has a long tradition of giving Spring a little "kick start". W.D. Henry & Sons in Eden has been getting their Easter flowers ready for months.

This is a transition time for the farm as they move out the Easter flowers and get ready for the Spring crop.

The farm dates back to 1888. Dan Henry says he is the fifth generation in his family to be a part of the operation.

Dan says "Our core customer base is made up of independent garden centers, florists, landscapers, especially around the holidays we work with a lot of churches and fund raisers."

The farm includes just over three acres of greenhouses. Dan says "In the dark days of winter it's nice to be in the greenhouse. You've got warm temperatures and green plants." and adds "It's a good place to be when it's snowing outside-that's for sure!"

W.D. Henry & Sons Inc, 7189 Gowanda State Rd, Eden, NY 14057 More info at their website.