This barber put his shop on wheels to be "different" and more accessible

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Chuck Sims wanted his barber shop to be different, so he put it on wheels. He says "People are shocked when they see it-(they say) wow it's really a barbershop."

It really is a barbershop. It has three chairs and all the trimmings. It used to be an RV before Chuck transformed it into "Big Bra Chucke's Mobile Barber Service".

Chuck says "The plan was to get out to the people that can't get out. There's a lot of people that like haircuts but can't get out." He adds "I come to where you are. If you are work and have a 45 minute break and you get a 45 minute haircut...I can get there and do it."

The colorful vehicle sometimes is mistaken for a food truck Chuck says, even though the sign on the side clearly says "Big Bra Chucke's Mobile Barber Service".

You can find him of Facebook or just call (716) 465-7784 He says he does make "house calls."