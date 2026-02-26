This 6-year-old twin was born with a heart condition. Now she's riding a two-wheeler, not slowing down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Kristen and Andrew Gonzalez found out they were expecting twins, they pictured a similar path for both of their daughters. But days after Juliana and her twin sister Gabriella were born, the family received news that would change their expectations.

Photo from: Kristen Gonzalez Juliana and Gabby as babies

"The pediatrician heard a heart murmur," Kristen Gonzalez said. "So he sent us to the pediatric cardiologist."

That doctor, and a number of tests, confirmed issues with Juliana's heart.

"She did have the hole in her heart," Kristen Gonzalez said. "She has a narrowed valve so her blood doesn't flow as optimally as it could throughout her heart and her body."

For the Gonzalez family, the diagnosis brought uncertainty.

"You don't know what to expect," Kristen Gonzalez said. "All you want for your kid is what every parent wants for their kid. To have a happy, normal healthy life."

Juliana had a procedure to help open the valve in her heart. Her parents say she will likely need open heart surgery someday, when she is a little bigger.

Photo From: Kristen Gonzalez (Juliana's mom) Juliana in the hospital

Today, her life looks very normal. She plays games with her twin sister, older brother, and younger sister. But some things are a little harder for her. Because of her heart condition, at 6-years-old, Juliana is the size of most 3-year-olds, and she tires easily.

"The biggest thing is that she tires really easily," Kristen Gonzalez said. "When she's done she'll come over and say I'm ready to go to bed."

Still, her parents say she finds ways to push through.

"She really is a normal kid for her age she just has some setbacks and she gets around them in her own little way," Kristen Gonzalez said.

That determination was on full display recently when Juliana learned to ride a two-wheeler for the first time — a milestone her parents say meant everything.

"She decided she was going to do it," Kristen Gonzalez said. "She put her mind to it, and she just got it done."

"Her riding the two-wheeler is huge," Kristen Gonzalez said. "It was a win for her."

Andrew Gonzalez said his daughter's spirit is impossible to miss.

"She is a goofball," Andrew Gonzalez said. "Always trying to crack a joke."

Through it all, the Gonzalez family has found support through the American Heart Association, which they say has been an invaluable resource.

"For Juliana to have a connection to other people — especially other women — who are facing some of the same issues she's facing," Kristen Gonzalez said. "Other people we can look to who can explain what their medical process has looked like — and connect her with other people who share some of her same struggles."

As the family looks ahead to more chapters in Juliana's health journey, Kristen Gonzalez said the community around them has made a difference.

Photo from: Kristen Gonzalez The Gonzalez Family

"It's so reassuring to know other people, parents, babies have been through this," Kristen Gonzalez said. "And even though it feels like the weight of the world is on our shoulders it feels shared by the people who have walked this path."

7 News is a proud sponsor of the Go Red for Women event for the American Heart Association, being held Thursday, February 26th,. 7 News anchor Katie Morse is the emcee, and will be working to raise money and awareness to help people like Juliana who live here in our community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

