'Think before you push send': Experts say beware of risks when texting between Androids and iPhones

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're sending personal information over text to someone and you have a different kind of phone than they do, experts say you need to be careful.

"It's that old-fashioned tip we've been giving for years in the cyber realm, think before you click, think before you push send," said Holly Hubert, a security expert and retired FBI agent.

What you need to know:



U.S. officials say the Chinese have hacked their way into phone systems

Hackers may be able to see messages when texting between an iPhone and an Android device

The FBI sent out a warning and they're still trying to mitigate the issue

Taylor Epps Holly Hubert is a retired FBI agent



How to stay safe:

If you're texting iPhone to iPhone or Android to Android, you're okay because those are encrypted. It's SMS messaging between the two that gets dangerous.

"You should know, that is an open text, it is not encrypted," said Hubert. "The danger really is a theft of your information, it's a data leak."

So someone could be reading your messages and stealing that information.

"It's something I don't think will ever stop," said Hubert. "Hackers scramble and find the next thing they can break."

If you're concerned or don't know what kind of phone someone has, Hubert recommends using apps like Signal or WhatsApp.