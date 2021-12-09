They're building a new covered bridge in Bennington for the first time since 1874

BENNINGTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — They are building a new covered bridge on Schoellkopf Road in the Town of Bennington in Wyoming County. Town Supervisor Ellen Grant says "Dollar wise, it's going to be more economical, having this bridge, because this will probably last twenty-five to fifty years longer."

The last covered bridge to be built in the Town of Bennington, was in 1874. That one burned down in 1966.

This new bridge stretches across Cayuga Creek and is expected to be completed by April 2022. It's big enough and strong enough to accommodate fire trucks and buses.

At a cost of 2.5 million dollars, the construction is being handled by LC Whitford of Wellsville. Ellen says "People are so excited, and it's going to be so beautiful and it's going to last so long."

There will be a parking area on one side of the bridge for people to get out and take pictures.

