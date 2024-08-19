'They should be getting 9-11 hours of sleep each night': Getting kids ready to go back to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If your kids spent the summer staying up late and sleeping in, sleep experts say now is the perfect time to start getting them in a back-to-school routine.

With most schools in Western New York starting classes in about two weeks, sleep expert Kelli Wixom from Silver Moon Sleep Consulting says it's the perfect time to start adjusting schedules.

Wixom recommends bumping bedtime up about 15 minutes each night for a couple weeks until you're back to the timeframe kids need for school. She also says you also need to be waking them up 15-20 minutes earlier as well.

As to how much sleep kids need:

"They should be getting nine to eleven hours of sleep each night," Wixom explained. "The 11 would be for the younger age, then as they get closer to 10, it would be closer to nine hours at night," she explained.

She also says when it comes to bedtime, consistency is key. Parents should make sure the bedtime routine doesn't include screens. Wixom suggested a warm shower, then some reading and wind-down/cuddle time.

She also says parents of kindergartners should be ready for the first couple weeks of school to be extra hard on their little ones, because so many of them have never had a full day of school before.