They share life experience with a program called "Mentoring Your Attitude"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Steve Forman by his own admission "wears a lot of hats." He's the pastor of Christ Crusaders Assembly Church and an Executive Chef for Delaware North.

It's his real life experience that he shares each week with young people in the East Side community in a program called "Mentoring Your Attitude."

Steve says he's teaching "Punctuality, responsibility, hard work, problem solving, conflict resolution dealing with your peers dealing with your boss...this kids say I don't like my teacher I say your not going to like your boss."

He has partnered with a member of his church and professional photographer Aitina Fareed-Cooke to present hands on practical experience in problem solving.

Aitina says "We care about our community-we are out there in the streets-pulling in young people to mentor them." Steve adds "I love being a Chef-but I love pastoring and I love mentoring."

Their hope is that these lessons will guide these eleven to sixteen year olds whatever they choose to do in life. Steve says "These skill sets are applicable in any profession, if these kids become engineers lawyers doctors."