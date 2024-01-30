'They do great work for our customers': UAW members at GM to receive $12,250 profit-sharing checks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the day union General Motors employees in Western New York learned they’ll receive $12,250 profit-sharing checks, one of the company’s top executives told 7 News the future is bright for local auto workers.

Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability touted the $500 million in investments in the company’s plants in Tonawanda, Lockport and Rochester to prepare for the transition to electric vehicles.

“We have a plan for every employee to come on this EV journey with us,” Johnson said. “We need the skills of our employees. They have, collectively, thousands of years of experience at any given one of our facilities on what it takes to produce quality products, no different of course in Lockport, Rochester and Tonawanda as well.”

Johnson praised the work of the local employees, who received significant pay raises and other benefits in a new contract signed last year following a 40-day strike.

“We want to recognize our employees for their contributions to the success of General Motors, and that’s exactly what we think we did through the negotiations process,” Johnson said.

According to the Detroit Free Press, about 45,000 U.S. hourly workers will receive a profit-sharing check of up to $12,250. You can read more from the Free Press here.