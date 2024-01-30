'Takes a lot of stress off of my body now': Lockport GM employee shares life after UAW contract agreement

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A six-week strike this past fall had the entire nation questioning the future of the auto industry.

More than 30,000 workers walked off the production line at more than 44 facilities, in the United States.

This as contract negotiations heated up between United Auto Workers and the big three auto manufactures.

On September 15, UAW leaders called for a stand-up strike, targeting specific plants across the country to walk out with little notice.

This destabilized production and while no local plants went on strike, the domino effect from the production halt was felt nationwide.

Between October 25 and October 30, a tentative agreement was reached with Ford, Stellantis and General Motors which put an end to the strike.

Negations lasted, over the span of almost six weeks.

So let's break down what was included in the final contract.

A general wage increase by 25% with a faster progression to top pay, means an employee hired this year at $16/hour could earn more than $40/hour by the end of their contract.

The UAW told workers this agreement would change lives and that is how one local General Motors plant worker explained his experience to Pheben Kassahun about barely making ends meet to now living comfortably with his family.

Lockport resident Derrick Adams knows all too well that feeling of trying to overcome living paycheck to paycheck.

"I understand what it means to struggle, to not have a lot," Adams said.

Adams began working at the General Motors Lockport location in February 2020, after working for Brunner International Inc., in Medina.

Any chance he could get overtime, he was up for it.

However, after the UAW reached a deal at the end of October for employees to receive a raise and more benefits, Adams said it has become a lifesaver.

Adams added, "I had to really, really manage like really manage my time, the money I made from it then once I got hired into GM and I became a flex temp, I went from $14.60 to $18.34."

A positive step for Adams and him and his family of five.

Additionally, it s enough for his wife to become a stay-at-home-mom, who had their third child this time last year.

"That takes a lot of stress off of my body now," Adams said, "My oldest is ten. My middle child is four. He'll be five in June. Actually, I have two June babies. My little one you just saw is a February baby. He'll be one."

He does not have revisit the familiarity of struggling to make ends meet.

"That makes bills easier. Easier to manage money, easier to manage your time. Now, you're working 70 hours a week, 80 hours a week to make the same check," Adams explained.