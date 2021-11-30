They at have a lending "Library of Things" at Boston Free Library

BOSTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Boston Free Library in Boston, New York now has a "Library of Things". You can borrow an assortment of items including a Karaoke Machine, metal detector, video camera, therapy light, telescope, bubble machine and even a ukulele.

Library director Lydia Herren says "We were trying to think of things that people might want occasionally but not necessarily be able or want to purchase themselves." Library card holders can check out the items for seven days.

Thanks to a partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the library also offers sports equipment like snowshoes to be lent and Lydia says "Kids under 17 if they have any fines or fees on their library card they can get those erased if they check out and return the sports equipment at Boston."

According to Lydia some of the most popular items to be borrowed from the library seem to be the telescope and the metal detector. You can get more information about Boston Free Library at their website.

