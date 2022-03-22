They are on a mission to make pierogi at St. Frances of Assisi Church in Hamburg

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — Three days a week, sometimes more, a dedicated group of ladies at St. Francis Church in Hamburg gather to make pierogi. They make as many as forty dozen in a day and package them up to sell on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The proceeds go to the church.

Their work is time intensive as they produce perfect looking pierogi from scratch. Jaquie Gugliuzzo has been with the group for eight years and says "We are doing God's work...we are doing something for the community."

Their work starts as early as 7:30 am and can continue for several hours with every one pitching in. Bernadette Sikorski says about her co-volunteers "They are fantastic, they really really are...they are a very dedicated group."

Many hands make light work and they are always happy to recruit new helpers. For this session they will be selling pierogi at the church through April 9th and then will take a break and begin selling again in September. Pierogi is six dollars for a half dozen. They are for sale at St. Francis Wednesday & Saturday 10-Noon.

St. Francis of Assisi is at 4263 St Francis Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075

