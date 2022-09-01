They are gearing up for the "big scare" at The Haunted Forests in Newfane

NEWFANE, NY (WKBW-TV) — Last year Cory and Mandi Quinn transformed forty-five acres in Newfane into the The Haunted Forests. The fun family frightening attraction was a hit. Cory says they welcomed 7500 guests last year.

They are already gearing up for their second season which begins September 16th and according to Mandi "We've got to thank WNY, we had an amazing first year-we are so excited to come back this year bigger and better."

The Haunted Forests has a few different levels of scariness. "We are really unlike any other haunted attraction you are going to find in the area-we are much more of an immersive theatrical production." Mandi says.

The attraction includes the haunted hayride, the haunted barn and fear zone. They suggest that you book your tickets on line at their website.

