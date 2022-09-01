Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

They are gearing up for the "big scare" at The Haunted Forests in Newfane

"We are so excited to come back this year bigger and better."
HAUNTED FORESTS.jpg
Mike Randall
HAUNTED FORESTS.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 15:59:03-04

NEWFANE, NY (WKBW-TV) — Last year Cory and Mandi Quinn transformed forty-five acres in Newfane into the The Haunted Forests. The fun family frightening attraction was a hit. Cory says they welcomed 7500 guests last year.

They are already gearing up for their second season which begins September 16th and according to Mandi "We've got to thank WNY, we had an amazing first year-we are so excited to come back this year bigger and better."

The Haunted Forests has a few different levels of scariness. "We are really unlike any other haunted attraction you are going to find in the area-we are much more of an immersive theatrical production." Mandi says.

The attraction includes the haunted hayride, the haunted barn and fear zone. They suggest that you book your tickets on line at their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United