'These services are needed': SPCA Serving Erie County holds drive-thru low-cost vaccine clinic

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was dogs as far as the eye could see at the Hamburg Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Hundreds of dog owners, with their furry friends in tow, lined up inside their vehicles for a drive-thru low-cost vaccine clinic all set up by the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Jay Fair - WKBW A dog peers out the window waiting in line at the drive-thru low-cost canine vaccine clinic hosted by the SPCA Serving Erie County at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Wednesday

Jay Fair The SPCA Serving Erie County serviced 393 dogs with vaccines at a low-cost clinic on Wednesday

"We were hoping that by having it here and having it as a drive-thru, we'd be able to accommodate more people and their pets," said Sara Drumsta, a Licensed Veterinary Tech with the SPCA.

The low-cost clinic is part of the SPCA Serving Erie County's continued efforts, to help dogs and dog owners make ends meet, with local shelters currently overwhelmed.

Jay Fair - WKBW Sara Drumsta with the SPCA Serving Erie County speaks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo.

"It will keep them healthy, keep them out of the shelters, and keep them at home," said Drumsta. "Right now veterinarian care is very tough, it's pricey, and not only that it's hard to get in. These services are needed in our community."

The vaccine clinic offered bundles for both puppies and adult dogs. The highest-priced bundle ran dog owners $30. The low cost is the main attraction for many willing to wait in line.

"The price, you can't beat the price," said Tammy Dorom who brought her dog Seth to get caught up on his vaccines.

WKBW

"We called around to get vaccinations and it was going to cost me between $400 and $600," said Megan Kendall who brought two dogs to the clinic.

"I'm still doing college, and doing work, so I'm a little low on income," said Destiny Anderson who was in line with her dog Ace. "It still helps benefit me, especially for him when he needs his shots."

Free pet supplies and food were a bonus for those in line, and another layer of the community services offered by the SPCA Serving Erie County.

"It's just an amazing thing," said Drumsta. "It touches my heart."