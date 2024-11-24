'These cases highlight the dangers': Buffalo ICE officers arrest Brazilian man for strangulation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The leader of Buffalo's Enforcement and Removal Operations sent a strong statement directed at the leader of New York State on Friday after making an arrest.

Officers arrested a Brazilian man for strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.

"These cases highlight the dangers of sanctuary jurisdictions and state policies that obstruct law enforcement from cooperating with ERO," said Field Office Director Thomas Brophy in a message posted to X.

This individual is also under investigation in Brazil for several crimes, according to the Buffalo ERO.

ERO Buffalo arrested an unlawfully present Brazilian national with a final order of removal. The noncitizen has pending local charges for strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child. He is also under investigation in Brazil for several crimes including homicide. pic.twitter.com/ykesZ2TFL6 — ERO Buffalo (@EROBuffalo) November 22, 2024

Brophy pledges that the men and women of ERO will continue to protect our communities from dangerous offenders, regardless of what Governor Kathy Hochul says.

7 News reached out to Governor Hochul's office for a response but has not yet heard back.