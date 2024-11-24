Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'These cases highlight the dangers': Buffalo ICE officers arrest Brazilian man for strangulation

The leader of Buffalo's Enforcement and Removal Operations sent a strong statement directed at the leader of New York State on Friday after making an arrest.
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The leader of Buffalo's Enforcement and Removal Operations sent a strong statement directed at the leader of New York State on Friday after making an arrest.

Officers arrested a Brazilian man for strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.

"These cases highlight the dangers of sanctuary jurisdictions and state policies that obstruct law enforcement from cooperating with ERO," said Field Office Director Thomas Brophy in a message posted to X.

This individual is also under investigation in Brazil for several crimes, according to the Buffalo ERO.

Brophy pledges that the men and women of ERO will continue to protect our communities from dangerous offenders, regardless of what Governor Kathy Hochul says.

7 News reached out to Governor Hochul's office for a response but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!