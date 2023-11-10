'These are memories we'll remember forever': Saint Mary's Volleyball aims for third straight state title

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saint Mary's High School is a powerhouse for girl's volleyball in New York State. When we say powerhouse, we're talking the #1 team in the state. This weekend, the team will be playing for their third straight state championship.

Good Morning Buffalo's Katie Morse and Adam Campos went to Lancaster to meet the team and their families to get them ready for their weekend downstate.

The team is led by five seniors, including Senior Outside Hitter/Ball State Signee Carson Tyler, and Senior Outside Hitter/Slippery Rock Signee Gwen McCarthy.

Both Carson and McCarthy were apart of the team's previous two state title winning teams. Having the chance to win three state titles during their high school career is a surreal moment for them.

"It's insane. I wouldn't have ever imagined this would've been happening when I came into high school," McCarthy said. "It's truly amazing to know all of our hard work is finally paying off."

Athletes will tell you, the semi-final game is the toughest game in the journey to a championship. Carson said the team will need to approach the game like any other.

"We need to play very consistent, come out with a lot of energy," Tyler said. "We never want to let the foot off the gas. Always keep going and keep moving forward."

Freshman Setter Ava Maruza and Freshman Middle Jaydn Dains are getting to experience the fun and the pressure of a state championship run for the first time. They both are grateful for the opportunity to be on the journey.

"It's super exciting. Going to states the third year in a row is unbelivable," Marusza said. "From the start of the season, we've been doing really good, playing as a team."

Dains now understands the amount of work it takes to put a run like this together and is hoping to keep doing it for her career.

"Just takes a lot of hard work and dedication, a lot of sacrifice," Dains said. "We've worked hard all season long and it's really going to show at states this weekend."

An appearance to the state championship tournament alone is a testament to the hard work the team put in this season. Lancers Head Coach Don Pieczynski is considered the "architect" of the powerhouse program at Saint Mary's. He takes no credit for it though.

"It mean's the world for the girls. I'm here for them. They buy into the program and play their hearts out," Pieczynski said. "This is really all them."

As the families get to cheer their girls on throughout this journey to the state tournament, saying they are proud of the team is an understatement.

"This is a super proud moment for our family, the Saint Mary's family," Ava's Dad Bill Marusza said. "These are memories we'll remember forever."

A win this weekend would give the Lancers their 20th state championship in program history.

Along with girl's volleyball, the Lancers' Girl's Soccer and Cross Country teams will be competing for state titles this fall season.