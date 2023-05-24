There's Swing "Dance Fever" in Media thanks to "Medina Lindy in the Village"

MEDINA, NY {WKBW-TV} — When Phil Berry got hooked on swing dance he decided to bring it to Medina. It was a hit. He says "It really is something that is accessible to all ages. You don't have to be super athletic to do it."

Swing Dance was popular in the 1920's through the 50's. According to Phil it has been catching on nationwide. He adds "It's so much fun for me to dance myself, but to see everybody else dancing and having fun as a community it is a blast."

Medina Lindy in The Village takes place every third Thursday of the month at Bent's Opera House. The dance is preceded by a free one-hour dance lesson. Phil says "It is not choreographed but there are certain moves that the dancers know."

June 15th they will have live music with Gordon Webster who Phil says is a popular and well known Swing Band leader.

Details about the dance and upcoming events can be found at the Medina Lindy in the Village website."