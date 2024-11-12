'There's nothing else like it': Southern Belle Diner bringing an authentic taste of the south to WNY

Lancaster, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's nothing else like it! The Southern Belle Diner, located just about 20 minutes outside of Buffalo, brings the flavors and hospitality of the south here to Western New York.

Owned and operated by Texas native and military veteran, Cody Hix, moved to WNY about 9 years ago. He wanted to have a piece of home here that he could share with this city of good neighbors.

"It's a part of Texas and the south that I have been missing," said Hix. "I couldn't find it here, so I created it myself and now I feel more comfortable. I feel more at home."

The menu offers classic southern comfort food, Tex-Mex and barbecue inspired dishes, but also your traditional breakfasts—eggs, pancakes, omelets, and more with a twist.

"It's different, it's good food and it's good pricing," said Bradley Walters. He and his wife have become weekly customers at the diner. "I've tried everything on the menu and I haven't had a bad meal yet."

The diner is open everyday from 7am to 3pm. You can find additional information on their menu items here.