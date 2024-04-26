'There's books for everyone in Buffalo': Local shops celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In this era of online shopping, there is a local trend that gets back to the brick-and-mortar basics of books.

You'll now find an independent bookstore in almost every corner of the City of Buffalo.

Jay Fair - WKBW Alice, Ever After Books opened in 2021 on Parkside Avenue in Buffalo. The shop is participating in a "passport challenge" leading up to Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 27th.

"We have 13 independent bookstores within our city limits, there are no big box bookstores," said Meg Howe, Owner of Alice, Ever After Books on Parkside Avenue, "We get to know your families, we are your neighbors,"

Howe opened Alice, Ever After Books in 2021. Her store offers a variety of children's books and hosts numerous reading events.

WKBW Alice, Ever After Books offers a variety of children's books and hosts several events reading-based events throughout the year.

Howe says she's proud to be a part of a growing community of independently owned bookstores in the Queen City, and that's why she is excited to help celebrate Independent Bookstore Day set for Saturday, April 27th.

"Independent Bookstore Day is in its 11th year of celebrating small shops all across the country," said Howe.

So to help shine a light on the variety of local independent shops Meg and several other owners have come up with a "passport challenge," that through Saturday, rewards customers with a stamp each time they visit a local store.

WKBW Meg Howe, Owner of Alice, Ever After Books, holds up the "passport challenge" that rewards customers for visiting the 12 participating independent bookstores in Buffalo.

"When you have collected all of your stamps and turned in your completed passport, you get entered to win $25 from each bookstore, which turns out to be $300 in bookstore gift cards," said Howe.

Also participating in the "passport challenge" are Burning Books, Talking Leaves Books, Westside Stories, Rust Belt Books, Read It & Eat Bookshop, Black Rock Books, The Cracked Spine Books, Gutter Pop Comics, Zawadi Books, Dog Ears Bookstore, and Fitz Books & Waffles.

WKBW Buffalo is home to a growing community of independent bookstores.

"We are a place for communities to come together, we have a lot of events here," said Aaron Bartley, owner of Fitz Books & Waffles on Ellicott Street. "As the name suggests we sell books and waffles."

Bartley says he has seen an uptick of people gravitating back to physical books to fight off the distractions of the digital age.

"Both young folks and those who grew up reading are returning to the book because they see it as a meditative practice. Something they have forgotten was a key part of how they regulated themselves, and had some quiet time," said Bartley

WKBW Fitz Books and Waffles opened three years ago on Ellicott Street.

Fitz Books & Waffles offers a variety of new and used books ranging in price from fifty cents to thousands of dollars. Among the treasures inside the shop is a book published in 1560.

"It's almost 500 years old," said Bartley.

WKBW Aaron Bartley, Owner of Fitz Books and Waffles, shows 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo one of the oldest books in his shop.

WKBW One of the treasures at Fitz Books and Waffles is a book that was published in 1560

Bartley says Independent Bookstore Day is a great time to remind people of the importance of shopping locally. He believes that no matter what type of book you are looking for there is a shop in Buffalo for you.

"No matter where you are from in Buffalo, you are going to find a new spot where you can make one of your favorites."