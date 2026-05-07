ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of students and educators from across Western New York gathered at Alden High School today for the school's annual Technical Career Day, exploring opportunities in advanced manufacturing, construction and EMS.

Allen Turton, a technology and business educator at Alden High School, said the event gives students direct access to dozens of local businesses.

"They can talk about what the job is like, what school was like, if they went to school or not, what the growth area is in that domain," Turton said. "Students can learn that there's a place for them somewhere."

8th-grade Iroquois students Madelyn Dallas and Grace Trombley were among those there.

"I like just exploring different careers, and learning what I can do when I'm older," Dallas said. "I enjoyed Moog, it was very interesting to talk about the aeroscience and stuff of it all."

WATCH: 'There's a place for them somewhere': Alden students, educators attend Technical Career Day

'There's a place for them somewhere': Alden students, educators attend Technical Career Day

For industry partners like Graham Manufacturing, events like this are a chance to show young people that opportunities exist close to home.

"We're seeing that Western New York can continue to grow. There's an opportunity there for our young people. We just need to be able to provide information that it's here. You don't have to leave the area to have a future," Matt Conway said.

Conway is the Operations Director at Graham Manufacturing.

The event also served as an extension of the real-world experience already offered through Bulldog Manufacturing, a student-run business and class at Alden High School.

"We're getting a big exposure to pretty much everything," Max Marzak said. "We have a great place for everyone to kind of figure out what they want to do."

Marzak is a senior at Alden High School. For fellow Alden senior Paige Mertz, the program has already helped shape her future.

"I'm the lead manufacturer, so I take care of everything that comes in and out of the metal shop. I do fabrication and welding," she said.

Turton said changing the perception of manufacturing careers is important to the event's mission.

"If we can get the message out, and change the algorithm around what it means to be in manufacturing, what is the purpose of school, what school could be, then we're doing our job," he said.

Organizers hope to keep growing the event to meet the growing demand for skilled workers.