There's a new restaurant at The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Chef Cornell Williams remembers his first visit The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward. He says "The first time I walked in I was wowed. I said, I want to work here."

Cornell started there about a year ago and just unveiled a new menu for the newly opened Barrel Factory Restaurant. He says "We are putting out wings because this is Buffalo. Beef on Weck, egg rolls. I spent 20 years at the Buffalo club so we also have some higher end things" adding "we have a little bit of everything for everybody."

The owners Andrea and Steve Bystran transformed the 120 year old factory into an event center. They have a distillery on the premises and as well as a number of other business that rent space.

Steve and Andrea's daughter Tara is a muralist. Her artwork hangs throughout. She just finished a barrel logo and sign on the outside of the building.

The Barrel Factor is open Wednesdays Through Thursdays.

65 Vandalia St. (at Republic & Hamburg Sts.) Buffalo, NY 14204

Phone: 716-541-1454

More info is available at their website.

