There's a new indoor archery range at Cardinal O'Hara High School

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — The first challenge to creating an indoor archery range, at Cardinal O'Hara High School, was finding the space. Archery coach Michael Norwood says that they were able to transform two classrooms for their use.

The new archery program is up and running and according to the coach, some of the students have been pleasantly surprised. He says "We had a lot of people go from I don't want to do it...to I love it."

This is the only indoor archery range, inside a school in the area. The instructors have all been trained and certified by the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Safety comes first for the students. Coach Norwood says "Nobody does anything with out a command or move. Everybody stays in the background-then you move up."

The goal is eventually to have an archery club and for the students to take part in competitions with other schools. Principal Joleen Dimitroff says "It's great addition to our physical education program and over all sports program..and the kids are absolutely loving it."

