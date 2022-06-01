There's a new face in the condiment isle at your local grocery store

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Mercedes Wilson was pretty excited when she first saw her new "Sadie's Relish" on the shelves at Tops Markets. She says "It's surreal."

You may have seen her around. Mercedes grew up in Western New York and had a TV show on another local station and has been doing "Recipes For Life" segments for AM Buffalo.

She says that she and her dad started talking about her grandmother's relish recipe. Eventually Mercedes was able to recreate it with her father's supervision and "Sadie's Relish" was born.

When she sees her face on the jar she says "I don't think of my face on a jar of relish-in Tops Supermarket, you know what I think about? I think about all the people who helped me get here."

She's an author, a cancer survivor and she started a non-profit organization call "For Our Daughters". Mercedes is co-hosting on AM Buffalo this week and next. She says "Out of everything, the things I love most are being a wife and a mom."

Sadie's relish goes with everything according to it's creator, adding "I even eat it on my eggs."

You can find out more information at Mercedes Wilson website.

And you can follow her "Sadie's Foods" Facebook Page.