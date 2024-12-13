'There was complete whiteout': City of Lackawanna digs out after receiving over 30 inches of snow

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, the City of Lackawanna was digging out from over 32 inches of lake effect snow.

The significant snow left several side streets in Lackawanna clogged with stuck vehicles as DPW crews worked to clear the area.

In an effort to help with the cleanup, Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo declared a State of Emergency and a travel ban on Friday morning, which expired at 3 p.m.

I went to Lackawanna to catch up with neighbors working to clear their driveways and sidewalks. You can watch the full report in the video player above.