Their continued success proves that "5 Loaves Farm" is a good neighbor in this West Side community

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — This spot on West Delavan Avenue on the city's West Side may seem like a strange place for a farm, but 5 Loaves Farm has been here almost a decade.

Their mission is to produce healthy food as well as provide economic and educational opportunities for neighborhood residents.

The 5 Loaves Farm House sits next to the farm. Farm House manager Joelle Herskind says "I'm compelled by the youth learning hard skills and soft skills and then coming into this space to enjoy food and each other."

The farm house is used for a variety of things including monthly pizza or soup nights. Joelle says it can be rented for events.

The produce from the farm goes to their Community Supported Agriculture program and at various farm markets.

You can get more information at by connecting with 5 Loaves Farm on Facebook or at their website.