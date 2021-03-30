Their beautiful chocolate eggs are made to be smashed

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Kenny Williams and Amanda Page partnered a couple years ago to create their dream business. The result is Sweet Whisk Chocolate & Pastry Boutique at 27 Chandler Street in Buffalo.

Their confections are all hand made. Amanda says "We try to use the best quality products that we can find in the world." and adds "We want to stand out a bit and bring a unique product to Buffalo."

One of their most popular products is the "Smash-able Egg". It is a beautiful hollow chocolate egg (filled with goodies) that is made to be smashed open. This is the third year they are offering it.

Customers are always saying that the candy at Sweet Whisk is "too beautiful to eat." Amanda's answer to that is "I say wait until you try it."

They are opened Wednesday through Saturday this week. Closed on Easter Sunday. You can find them on Facebook and at their website.

The Sweet Whisk Chocolate & Pastry Boutique, 27 Chandler Street, Suite 315, Buffalo, NY phone 716.342.2011