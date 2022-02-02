The Woodlawn Diner is back open with a new owner and a new look

BLASDELL, NY (WKBW-TV) — After being closed for nine months the Woodlawn Diner is back open with a new look and a new owner. Keith Hooper bought the place and went to work fixing it up. He says " A Lot of painting, a lot of scrubbing-a little engineering work as well, reupholstered all the furniture".

The diner dates back to 1952 and in the past seventy years has had only a few owners, but many "regulars" including Chuck Settlecowski. Chuck says "I've been coming here to the Woodlawn Diner-with my Dad because he worked at the steel mill, since I was six years old."

Audrey Berent says that the diner is a "tradition" and adds "I brought my kids here, my family we have been coming for years and years."

Keith says that for now they plan to stick with the breakfast and lunch hours, but are considering staying open for dinner at some point. The Woodlawn Diner is open Wednesday through Sunday 6-3. You can find them on Facebook.

The Woodlawn Diner is at 3200 Lake Shore Rd., Blasdell, NY 14219

