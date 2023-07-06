The Weavers Guild of Buffalo celebrates Lenore Tetkowski's talent and 100th birthday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Lenore Tetkowski is being celebrated for her talent and her 100th birthday at the Weavers Guild Of Buffalo's current show at the Unity Church Gallery called "Lenore and More". The honored member says "I am overwhelmed-I mean it's a terrific show."

Lenore got hooked on the fabric arts at a young age and took a weaving course in college. As an art teacher she says she always tried to incorporate weaving into her classes.

Lenore says "I have always enjoyed the way the fibers can do things, how they interlock, I've loved how they feel."

The exhibit includes some of her early pieces as well as her most recent. Her 100th Birthday was in May and she admits that her weaving has slowed down a bit, adding "If only my eyes worked better, if only my ears worked better, the rest of me is pretty good."

The best way to learn about weaving, according to Lenore, is to join the Weavers Guild of Buffalo. The guild offers many resources for beginners and experienced weavers.

There is a reception at The Unity Church Gallery on Sunday July 9th at noon. Otherwise people can check out Lenora Tetkowski's work and some pieces from other featured members of the guild by calling or emailing Unity Church. Their phone is 716-882-0391 and email revmary@unitybuffalo.org

More information can be found at the Weavers Guild of Buffalo website

