The Village of Sloan is celebrating their 125th Anniversary

SLOAN, NY (WKBW-TV) — You don't have to convince Tom Owen that Sloan is a great place to live. He lives in one of the oldest homes in the village. It survived a 1911 flood. He says "the water came right up to the house."

Tom says what makes the village so great is that it's quiet and the neighbors really care about each other. He adds "We were asked to merge with Cheektowaga, and this little village said no."

Village Deputy Clerk Karen Gold says her great grand parents settled here. She describes Sloan like this "It's like small town America-we've grown in some cases but we've stayed the same."

The village owes it's beginning to a railroad man named Samuel Sloan. The railroad still cuts through the village that is less than one square mile.

There was a popular soda pop called "Visniak" made here until the business closed in 2004. Tom says "The soda was incredible. My parents would purchase it for every function, every graduation."

Thursday August 19th there's a celebration at the Sloan Griffith Park. It's called "Thank the Vets Event". It will include music, food and fireworks. You can get more info at the Village of Sloan website or Facebook page.