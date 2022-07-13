Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Tool Library's "Dare To Repair Cafe" returns Saturday

Saturday at the Delevan-Grider Community Center
DARE TO REPAIR.jpg
Mike Randall<br/>
DARE TO REPAIR.jpg
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 16:36:04-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Tool Library will present "The Dare To Repair Cafe" this Saturday at the Delavan-Grider Community Center from 11am until 2pm. The event is free and their motto is "Fix it. Don't ditch it!"

Darren Cotton started the non-profit Tool Library and he says "We are well resourced, now all we need is people to show up that need things repaired."

Leonard Goerss is a retired mechanical engineer. He's one of the dozen or so "fixers" that will be on hand Saturday. He says he's ready to tackle anything at the fixt-it pop-up adding "I fix vacuum cleaners, I fix washing machines, I fix dryers."

If you have an item to repair you can register at the Tool Library website. Darren says that repairing things will help move us toward a better world. "I think back to as a kid it was reduce, reuse, recycle and they forgot repair, one of the most important things."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United