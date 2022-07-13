The Tool Library's "Dare To Repair Cafe" returns Saturday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Tool Library will present "The Dare To Repair Cafe" this Saturday at the Delavan-Grider Community Center from 11am until 2pm. The event is free and their motto is "Fix it. Don't ditch it!"

Darren Cotton started the non-profit Tool Library and he says "We are well resourced, now all we need is people to show up that need things repaired."

Leonard Goerss is a retired mechanical engineer. He's one of the dozen or so "fixers" that will be on hand Saturday. He says he's ready to tackle anything at the fixt-it pop-up adding "I fix vacuum cleaners, I fix washing machines, I fix dryers."

If you have an item to repair you can register at the Tool Library website. Darren says that repairing things will help move us toward a better world. "I think back to as a kid it was reduce, reuse, recycle and they forgot repair, one of the most important things."

