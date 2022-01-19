The Tool Library celebrates ten years of loaning tools

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Darren Cotton was a graduate student a decade ago when he had the idea for a place where people could borrow tools. The Tool Library now celebrates it's tenth year and Darren says "What makes the Tool Library special is the community of people that make it possible."

The Tool Library is non-profit and run by volunteers. With an estimated four-thousand tools in their inventory, it's safe to say they have the right tool for any job.

Memberships begin at $20 a year for an individual. Darren says "If you are doing a weekend project-or putting up a back splash, the 20 dollars a year will serve you well. You get five tools for up to a week at a time."

The Tool Library has continued to expand over the past decade and Darren says that they are now looking to hire their first paid employee. You can check their hours at their Facebook Page or their website.

The Tool Library is located at 5 W Northrup Pl Buffalo, NY 14214