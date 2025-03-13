'The strike is over': NYS corrections officers clean up picket lines across WNY

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prison strike locations across Western New York are emptying. Picket lines at Attica, Collins, Lakeview, Wende and Wyoming have been completely cleaned out or are in the process of doing so.

Earlier this week, New York State Department of Corrections commissioner, Daniel F. Martuscello III said, “The strike is over.” You can watch our previous report below.

However, when I was in court Tuesday with the officers still refusing to go to work, many laughed at that statement, so I traveled to five different Western New York prisons to see how many people were still out picketing.

Attica/Wyoming:

Just outside of Attica Correctional is a place that has been packed full of well over 100 officers from both Attica and Wyoming for weeks. Now, it sits empty, with no officers in sight.

Collins:

Outside of Collins, a few people remained on the picket line; most of them rode out the strike until they eventually lost their jobs. Now, they’re the ones cleaning up.

Just off the road, a big green sign reads 'free pallets,’ giving away the donated firewood that kept these officers warm all month.

Lakeview:

On Day two of the corrections officers going on strike, I brought you to a busy Lakeview Shock picket line. Now, just over three weeks later, I was the only person at the strike location.

Wende:

Just outside of Wende Correctional, all the officers have left and have completely cleaned up the site of the picket line, not even a chair or sign remains.

