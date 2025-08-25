NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The conference brings together school resource officers, juvenile investigators, community resource officers, and law enforcement trainers for certification courses and workshops.

Edward Schmidt, training director for the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association (SNYPJOA), said the annual gathering is crucial for ensuring officers have the skills they need both in schools and communities.

This year’s conference also tackles the impact of New York’s “Raise the Age” law, enacted in 2017, which shifted 16- and 17-year-olds from the adult criminal justice system into Family Court. The law aims to provide developmentally appropriate, trauma-informed services — but also presents new challenges for officers working with youth.

WATCH: The State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association's 50th annual training conference

The State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association's 50th annual training conference

Dr. Lisa Patierne, an educational consultant and former principal, is leading sessions focused on officer wellness and trauma response. She said one of the most powerful tools an officer can bring into the field isn’t tactical, but emotional.

“Even if you look at the tools of de-escalation, one of the biggest tools that you can give a police officer…is to have compassion and empathy for that person in which they are working,” Patierne said.

With nearly 200 participants, the conference marks a milestone for SNYPJOA — celebrating 50 years of building partnerships between law enforcement, schools, and communities across New York State.